At least 1 hurt in southwest Louisville apartment fire

Our reporter saw one person being loaded into an ambulance at the fire scene. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

Emergency crews are responding to a fire in southwest Louisville where people may be trapped. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are responding to a fire in southwest Louisville where people may be trapped.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. at a three-story apartment building in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane, according to MetroSafe. That's off Cane Run Road just south of the Watterson Expressway (I-264).

MetroSafe says firefighters on the scene told them there was heavy smoke and fire when they arrived, but they have not confirmed if they are making a rescue.

WAVE 3 News Reporter Sharon Yoo saw one person being loaded into an ambulance. It is not clear if that person was rescued during the fire.

We do not know how badly the person is hurt.

Yoo also said the scene is chaotic and there are many people outside the building yelling. Follow her on Twitter for live updates.

We will update this story as we learn more.

