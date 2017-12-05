At least 1 hurt in southwest Louisville apartment fire

Conn was due to be transferred to the U.S. on Tuesday, marking the end of a six month, 3,000 mile manhunt.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a fire in southwest Louisville where people may be trapped.More >>
When police arrived to the couple's Louisville home, they found the victim unresponsive.More >>
Police are investigating a man they say is posing as a Norton Healthcare nurse using a skimmer to steal credit card information.More >>
Two Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have filed a bill that would create a tip line to report legislative wrongdoing.More >>
