Tuesday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 61, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 54

Angola 69, Woodlan 61

Austin 104, Trinity Lutheran 96

Benton Central 64, Lakeland Christian 51

Boonville 56, Tecumseh 45

Calumet 78, Hammond Gavit 77

Central Noble 62, Whitko 50

Columbia City 60, Churubusco 43

Crown Point 61, E. Chicago Central 58, OT

Eastbrook 67, Southern Wells 47

Eastside 36, Bellmont 35

Elkhart Central 58, S. Bend Adams 52

Elkhart Christian 54, Prairie Hts. 50

Ev. Harrison 64, Ev. Central 58

Ev. Mater Dei 71, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38

Ev. Memorial 74, Vincennes Rivet 40

Ev. Reitz 66, Ev. North 63

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48, Norwell 41

Garrett 63, Fremont 50

Gary 21st Century 73, Griffith 54

Glenn 48, Bremen 38

Hammond 59, Highland 50

Hammond Noll 54, Illiana Christian, Ill. 45

Henryville 56, Charlestown 30

Heritage 51, Lakewood Park 47

Indpls Brebeuf 60, Indpls Ritter 45

Indpls Chatard 89, Indpls Scecina 88

Indpls Howe 116, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 56

Indpls Irvington 107, Christel House Academy 57

Kokomo 69, Western 44

Lake Central 57, Gary West 52

Lakeland 69, Fairfield 61, 2OT

LaVille 42, Argos 35

Meade Co., Ky. 55, Providence 54

Michigan City 70, Andrean 68

Mishawaka Marian 58, New Prairie 39

N. Miami 68, Culver 64

N. Posey 63, Ev. Day 55

Penn 70, S. Bend Clay 60

Plymouth 47, Winamac 33

Portage 62, Hobart 36

S. Bend Riley 84, S. Bend St. Joseph's 55

S. Bend Washington 67, Jimtown 36

S. Knox 77, N. Knox 33

Seton Catholic 49, Randolph Southern 41

Sheridan 71, Faith Christian 38

Tippecanoe Valley 56, Oregon-Davis 53

Tipton 48, Elwood 39

Traders Point Christian 54, Indiana Deaf 29

Triton 49, S. Bend Career Academy 35

Union City 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 45, OT

Valparaiso 58, Lowell 43

Westfield 44, Greenfield 42, OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 53, Eastern (Greentown) 43

Anderson 56, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 50

Avon 69, Mooresville 62

Bethany Christian 30, Lakeland Christian 29

Bloomfield 56, Sullivan 48

Brown Co. 50, Eastern (Greene) 17

Carmel 58, Westfield 40

Carroll (Flora) 36, Tri-County 34

Castle 71, Henderson Co., Ky. 49

Central Noble 67, Lakewood Park 30

Charlestown 48, Henryville 38

Clarksville 65, Shoals 32

Clinton Prairie 43, Tri-Central 28

Columbus North 64, Greenwood 37

Crosspointe Christian Academy 50, Horizon Christian 49

Crothersville 95, Medora 29

Crown Point 75, Hammond Morton 47

Delphi 52, Culver Academy 45

Delta 47, Blackford 17

Eastern (Pekin) 51, Mitchell 28

Eastern Hancock 37, N. Decatur 33

Edinburgh 69, Eminence 18

Elkhart Central 81, S. Bend Adams 30

Elkhart Memorial 36, Mishawaka 34

Ev. Mater Dei 63, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, OT

Forest Park 58, Tecumseh 45

Frankfort 58, Faith Christian 23

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Hamilton 14

Ft. Wayne Concordia 64, DeKalb 11

Ft. Wayne North 45, New Haven 40

Glenn 55, Bremen 49, 2OT

Goshen 41, W. Noble 34

Greencastle 57, Danville 41

Greenwood Christian 60, Central Christian 4

Hamilton Southeastern 52, Pendleton Hts. 22

Hammond Noll 65, Hebron 35

Heritage Christian 79, Covenant Christian 55

Heritage Hills 52, Jasper 36

Huntington North 50, Manchester 37

Indian Creek 52, Hauser 40

Indiana Deaf 51, Traders Point Christian 32

Indpls Broad Ripple 54, Indpls Manual 49

Indpls Ritter 48, Cascade 41

Jac-Cen-Del 54, Waldron 29

Jay Co. 79, Muncie Central 45

Kankakee Valley 79, Hanover Central 32

Lafayette Catholic 60, McCutcheon 57

Lafayette Harrison 53, Logansport 34

Lafayette Jeff 90, Crawfordsville 28

Lake Central 70, Hobart 22

Lawrenceburg 84, S. Decatur 48

Lebanon 68, Indpls Washington 25

Loogootee 59, Springs Valley 50

Madison 54, New Washington 38

Marion 60, Guerin Catholic 39

Mississinewa 79, Muncie Burris 27

Monroe Central 48, Shenandoah 40

Monrovia 57, Linton 46

N. Judson 64, LaCrosse 25

N. Posey 55, Southridge 30

N. White 59, W. Central 30

New Castle 52, Connersville 29

New Palestine 52, Shelbyville 29

New Paris National Trail, Ohio 48, Cambridge City 32

Northeastern 65, Daleville 40

Northfield 63, Taylor 24

Northridge 44, Wawasee 25

Northwestern 51, Hamilton Hts. 32

Oak Hill 71, Maconaquah 12

Oldenburg 58, Rising Sun 46

Owen Co., Ky. 55, Switzerland Co. 48

Owen Valley 54, Bloomington North 31

Paoli 70, Lanesville 33

Richmond 51, Franklin Co. 41

River Forest 64, Gary Roosevelt 21

Riverton Parke 45, Shakamak 33

Rockville 38, N. Vermillion 33

Rossville 53, Pioneer 27

S. Bend St. Joseph's 48, S. Bend Riley 24

S. Bend Washington 69, Jimtown 17

S. Central (Elizabeth) 40, Providence 26

S. Central (Union Mills) 71, Morgan Twp. 65

S. Putnam 63, Clay City 54

Salem 49, Brownstown 38

Scottsburg 84, Madison Shawe 60

Seeger 52, Fountain Central 34

Seymour 60, Jennings Co. 58

Sheridan 66, Clinton Central 34

Southwestern (Shelby) 63, Knightstown 59

Terre Haute North 48, W. Vigo 22

Tri-West 59, N. Montgomery 28

University 70, Indpls International 31

Victory Christian Academy 40, Wheeler 33

W. Lafayette 60, Twin Lakes 48

Western 49, Kokomo 37

Westview 44, Garrett 25

Westville 56, Kouts 33

Whiteland 68, Triton Central 60

Whiting 46, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 41

Winchester 58, S. Adams 52

Wood Memorial 41, Barr-Reeve 21

Yorktown 59, Wapahani 48

Zionsville 87, Western Boone 50

Marion County Tournament First Round

Franklin Central 84, Indpls Park Tudor 21

Indpls Ben Davis 68, Speedway 26

Indpls Lutheran 49, Indpls Brebeuf 22

Indpls N. Central 69, Southport 53

Indpls Perry Meridian 46, Lawrence Central 43

Indpls Pike 68, Beech Grove 38

Indpls Roncalli 55, Warren Central 53

Lawrence North 62, Decatur Central 20

