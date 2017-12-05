Stoops expects Jordan Jones to play in bowl game

Lexington, KY (WAVE) - Mark Stoops says he expects linebacker Jordan Jones to play in the Franklin American Music City Bowl.

"I know Jordan's background and where he comes from and the difficulties and the struggles that he's had," Stoops said. "That doesn't make it an excuse, but it means something to me to not just kick him to the curb."

The junior linebacker was involved in an altercation with UofL quarterback Lamar Jackson in the Cats regular season finale on November 25. He picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after that incident and then consecutive personal foul penalties at the beginning of the second half.

Jones spit into the crowd in the Cats season opener at Southern Mississippi.

"He works hard at it, he's improved in a lot of areas, we all know, I don't need to go back and don't want to go back there, but we all know that that's unacceptable and that's not going to happen," Stoops said. "That's not a part of our program, you know, we've tried exceptionally hard to do things right and to act right and we're not perfect and Jordan's not."

The Cats take on #21 Northwestern in Nashville on December 29.

