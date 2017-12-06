Thompson scores 26, Oregon State tops Eastern Kentucky 74-62

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Stephen Thompson Jr. had 26 points, making four 3-pointers, and six assists to lead Oregon State to a 74-62 win over Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night.

Tres Tinkle added 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Beavers (5-3).

Nick Mayo had 15 points and nine rebounds and Asante Gist added 15 points for the Colonels (4-5).

The duo of Thompson and Tinkle took control of the game after halftime, as the Beavers went on a 12-2 run to take a 43-37 lead. Thompson and Tinkle scored Oregon State's first 22 points after the break.

Oregon State shot 55.6 percent and outrebounded Eastern Kentucky 34-26.

Early in the contest, both teams had scoring runs and droughts, but Eastern Kentucky went on a 9-0 surge thanks to three Asante Gist 3-pointers to close the first half.

The Colonels led 35-31 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Kentucky: Mayo came into the game leading EKU with averages of 18.5 points and 8.4 rebounds. He had a streak of 40 consecutive games with double-digit scoring snapped against Western Kentucky on Nov. 29, when he had seven points. . Dedric Boyd added 12 points on Tuesday.

Oregon State: Center Drew Eubanks was limited by foul trouble on Tuesday, and finished with 10 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes. . Eubanks shot 10-for-10 from the field on Saturday in the Beavers' 78-74 win over Loyola Marymount. He entered Tuesday third in the nation in field-goal percentage at .727.

UP NEXT

Eastern Kentucky plays at Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

Oregon State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

