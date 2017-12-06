Judge to hear arguments in spat over religious headstone law

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A federal judge in New Jersey is scheduled to hear arguments on Wednesday in a case pitting the state against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark over a law that makes it illegal for private religious cemeteries to sell monuments and headstones.
The dispute has been percolating for several years.
The Newark archdiocese in 2013 expanded an "inscription-rights program" to help ensure that it had funds to care for its cemeteries. Under the program, the archdiocese provided the headstone and retained ownership of the monument.
The Monument Builders Association filed suit, claiming the church's tax-exempt status and relationship with parishioners gave it an unfair advantage. The group lost after an appeals court upheld a judge's ruling in favor of the archdiocese.
But New Jersey's Legislature ultimately outlawed the practice, and the archdiocese sued in 2015.
On Wednesday, both sides will seek to have the judge throw out the case before it goes to trial.
In a recent brief, attorneys for the state noted that New Jersey has prohibited secular cemeteries from selling the monuments for more than 100 years, and argued religious cemeteries should be treated similarly.
"Cemeteries have unique advantages over other market actors by virtue of their tax exemptions; their control over an irreplaceable, rare, tax-exempt resource - cemetery land - which is necessary for burying the dead; and their psychological advantages over consumers (such as having a consumer's family and friends already interred in the cemetery)," attorneys wrote.
The archdiocese argued in a recent filing that the state allows religious cemeteries to sell plots and community mausoleums and should allow them to sell headstones and monuments as well.
It accused the state of economic protectionism and said the state was acting as if "religious cemeteries will act like nineteenth-century robber barons" unless a ban remains in place, a concern it called "sheer fantasy."
The archdiocese serves approximately 1.3 million Roman Catholics in Essex, Hudson, Union and Bergen counties.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
Municipal governments are worried the tax overhaul under debate in Washington, D.C. could have a chilling effect on the construction of affordable housing units just as homelessness reaches a crisis point on the...More >>
Municipal governments are worried the tax overhaul under debate in Washington, D.C. could have a chilling effect on the construction of affordable housing units just as homelessness reaches a crisis point on the West Coast.More >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex coupleMore >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex coupleMore >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>
Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kidsMore >>
Facebook launches parent-controlled Messenger app for kidsMore >>
The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sportsMore >>
The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sportsMore >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cakeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Some who lived through the frequent air raid sirens of the Cold War say Hawaii will bring back vivid memories by testing its system aimed at warning people of an impending nuclear strikeMore >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.More >>