City looking to move LMPD impound lot to make way for new projects

LMPD's impound lot sits near the waterfront on Frankfort Avenue. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The city is looking for a new home for the Louisville Metro Police Department Impound lot.

For the last 50 years it's been on Frankfort Avenue in Butchertown.

But a changing neighborhood and limited space for vehicles make the location less than ideal.

The lot borders Beargrass Creek and is in the middle of greenway trails that provide access to Waterfront Park, the future Botanical Gardens, and the future Soccer Stadium District.

The new impound lot needs at least 15 acres of flat land, 24-hour controlled access and a small building for administrative purposes.

The city hopes to have a new location selected by next summer.

