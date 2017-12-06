Homeless man charged with arson in vacant house fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A homeless man has been charged with setting a vacant home on fire.

It happened in September on South Preston Street.

Police say Robert Lyvers was staying in a camp in the area.

When another man took Lyvers' $20 and didn't return with promised alcohol, police say Lyvers set the man's tent on fire.

The home has since been bulldozed.

Lyvers is charged with arson. He's being held in Metro Corrections and is due in court Dec. 15.

