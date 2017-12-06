2 airlifted to hospital from NKY crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 airlifted to hospital from NKY crash

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
WALTON, KY (FOX19) -

A man and a woman were airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries from a crash early Wednesday, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The two were trapped when their vehicle crashed into a building and overturned on Old Lexington Pike about 2:45 a.m.

The road is shut down in the area until further notice.

