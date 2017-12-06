How Mark Hamill fulfilled a dying fan's final wish

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As fans anxiously await the release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," a California family is sharing their experience with star Mark Hamill. The actor fulfilled their son's dying wish to meet, not Hamill, but Luke Skywalker himself.
Read about the touching encounter, in this article from the Hollywood Reporter.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
Actor Mark Hamill fulfills a boy's dying wish to meet Luke Skywalker himself, and the family is sharing the touching story.More >>
Actor Mark Hamill fulfills a boy's dying wish to meet Luke Skywalker himself, and the family is sharing the touching story.More >>
If I fits, I sits.More >>
If I fits, I sits.More >>
Penn State junior Saquon Barkley received the honor for the most versatile player in major college football.More >>
Penn State junior Saquon Barkley received the honor for the most versatile player in major college football.More >>
It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a three-story apartment building in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane.More >>
It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a three-story apartment building in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane.More >>
Police say Robert Lyvers was staying in a camp in the area.More >>
Police say Robert Lyvers was staying in a camp in the area.More >>