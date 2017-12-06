How Mark Hamill fulfilled a dying fan's final wish - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

How Mark Hamill fulfilled a dying fan's final wish

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As fans anxiously await the release of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," a California family is sharing their experience with star Mark Hamill. The actor fulfilled their son's dying wish to meet, not Hamill, but Luke Skywalker himself. 

Read about the touching encounter, in this article from the Hollywood Reporter. 

