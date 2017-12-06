Body of woman who vanished after Tinder date found

Two persons of interest, including the woman’s Tinder date, are in police custody on unrelated charges. (Source: Facebook/KOLN/CNN)

LINCOLN, NE (KOLN/CNN) – The family of a 24-year-old woman who had been missing for three weeks after going on a Tinder date has confirmed her body was found Monday in a rural area of Nebraska.

Search crews recovered the body of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe after they analyzed digital evidence that led them to Clay County, NE, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.

Bliemeister says there is evidence of foul play, but the situation is still under investigation.

The time of an autopsy for Loofe has not been released.

Loofe disappeared in November after going on a Tinder date with 23-year-old Bailey Boswell, who is a person of interest in the case.

Boswell confirmed in a video posted to social media she was with Loofe on the night the woman was last seen.

"I went to take her home and she asked me to drop her off at a friend's house, so I did so,” Boswell said.

Boswell’s roommate, 51-year-old Aubrey Trail, is also considered a person of interest in the case.

Both Boswell and Trail have been in police custody since Friday on unrelated charges. They are being held without bond.

"We believe that Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell were two of the last people to have known to have been with Sydney prior to her disappearance, and that's why they continue to be persons of interest in this investigation,” Bliemeister said.

Loofe’s cell phone was last pinged in Wilber, NE, where one of the two has an apartment.

Prior to their arrests in Missouri, Boswell and Trail posted several videos on social media in which they said they’re innocent and are being unfairly targeted by authorities.

Bliemeister did not comment on whether the two are cooperating with authorities or if police are searching for other persons of interest.

Police say Loofe last contacted her family Nov. 15 when she sent a Snapchat about being excited for a date. She was reported missing the next day.

