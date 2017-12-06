Silence Breakers named Time magazine's Person of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) - The silence breakers have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
Dozens of men and women have shared their stories since October about sexual misconduct by numerous high-profile men in entertainment, media, business and sports. The revelations also helped prompt millions worldwide to tweet about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault.
The movement began spontaneously in October after actress-activist Alyssa Milano followed on a suggestion from a friend of a friend on Facebook and tweeted: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours. The #MeToo movement was founded by activist Tarana Burke on Twitter a decade ago to raise awareness about sexual violence.
Time's announcement was made Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was fired last week amid harassment allegations. "Today" host Savannah Guthrie acknowledged Wednesday that this year's winner hits "close to home" and mentioned Lauer by name.
The two runners-up were Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump, himself accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women. He has denied any wrongdoing.
___
This story has been corrected to show that Time magazine's Person of the Year is the silence breakers. The #MeToo movement is a part of that group of people.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A surge in homelessness on the West Coast has pushed the annual national count to nearly 554,000, the first time the number has gone up since 2010.More >>
A surge in homelessness on the West Coast has pushed the annual national count to nearly 554,000, the first time the number has gone up since 2010.More >>
Municipal governments are worried the tax overhaul under debate in Washington, D.C. could have a chilling effect on the construction of affordable housing units just as homelessness reaches a crisis point on the...More >>
Municipal governments are worried the tax overhaul under debate in Washington, D.C. could have a chilling effect on the construction of affordable housing units just as homelessness reaches a crisis point on the West Coast.More >>
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damageMore >>
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damageMore >>
The latest count of homelessness nationwide shows the population has increased for the first time in seven years, due mostly to a surging homeless crisis along the West CoastMore >>
The latest count of homelessness nationwide shows the population has increased for the first time in seven years, due mostly to a surging homeless crisis along the West CoastMore >>
Steve Bannon savages national Republican leaders in increasingly ugly fight for Alabama Senate seatMore >>
Steve Bannon savages national Republican leaders in increasingly ugly fight for Alabama Senate seatMore >>
Ferocious winds in Southern California have whipped up explosive wildfires, burning a psychiatric hospital and scores of other structuresMore >>
Ferocious winds in Southern California have whipped up explosive wildfires, burning a psychiatric hospital and scores of other structuresMore >>
Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low; deportation arrests spike in Trump's first year in officeMore >>
Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low; deportation arrests spike in Trump's first year in officeMore >>
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has voiced competing concerns in arguments about a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex coupleMore >>
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has voiced competing concerns in arguments about a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex coupleMore >>
Democratic Rep. John Conyers has resigned from Congress after being besieged by allegations he sexually harassed women he worked for himMore >>
Democratic Rep. John Conyers has resigned from Congress after being besieged by allegations he sexually harassed women he worked for himMore >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex coupleMore >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex coupleMore >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>