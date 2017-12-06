Grumpy tabby takes over nativity scene

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If I fits, I sits.

New York City photographer Brooke Goldman snapped this grumpy tabby cat who had made himself at home in a church's nativity scene. Goldman was running late for the train when she spotted the furry Scrooge resting in a manger, and even though he probably didn't intend to, the cat really brightened her day.

From thedodo.com

