Saquon Barkley named 2017 Paul Hornung Award winner

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The 2017 Paul Hornung Award winner has been named.

Penn State junior Saquon Barkley received the honor for the most versatile player in major college football.

Barkley is a running back who also lined up at slot receiver, wildcat quarterback and returned kicks.

Barkley said in a press release. "I am so appreciative of Mr. Hornung and the Louisville Sports Commission for selecting me for this very special honor. I have to give a lot of the credit to my teammates and coaches, they are the reason that I am in position to win this award and I could not have done it without them. I also want to thank our amazing fans at Penn State. We Are!"

Barkley is the eighth player to receive the award. He will be honored at the Paul Hornung Award Banquet at the Galt House Hotel on March 7, 2018. The banquet will be presented by KentuckyOne Health.

