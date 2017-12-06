STREAM ALERT: Romeo Langford leads New Albany against Floyd Central

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pair of unbeaten rivals will meet in one of the area's most anticipated early-season prep basketball contests Friday night.

New Albany, led by its do-everything superstar Romeo Langford, visits Floyd Central for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Both teams are 3-0.

Langford has turned in 48- and 47-point performances already this season for the state's top team.

Langford, who has been making headlines since his sophomore season, when he led the Bulldogs to a state title, has narrowed his college choices to Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt.

Friday's rivalry game will be streamed on WAVE3.com and the WAVE 3 News app. We'll also post a link to it on Facebook and Twitter shortly before tipoff.

