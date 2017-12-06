Cyber scalpers jacking up prices for the hottest toys of the season

Actor Mark Hamill fulfills a boy's dying wish to meet Luke Skywalker himself, and the family is sharing the touching story.More >>
Actor Mark Hamill fulfills a boy's dying wish to meet Luke Skywalker himself, and the family is sharing the touching story.More >>
If I fits, I sits.More >>
If I fits, I sits.More >>
Penn State junior Saquon Barkley received the honor for the most versatile player in major college football.More >>
Penn State junior Saquon Barkley received the honor for the most versatile player in major college football.More >>
It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a three-story apartment building in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane.More >>
It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a three-story apartment building in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane.More >>
Police say Robert Lyvers was staying in a camp in the area.More >>
Police say Robert Lyvers was staying in a camp in the area.More >>