Cyber scalpers jacking up prices for the hottest toys of the season

Fingerlings, which sell for around $15 n stores, are being sold online for as much as $1,000. (Photo source: NBC News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you're rushing to wrap up your Christmas list this holiday season, some of the hottest toys are hard to find.

Cyber scalpers are eyeing wish lists this year, much like they do concert tickets year round.

Cyber scalpers buy toys online, jack up the price, and resell them for much higher than retail value.

According to a report by NBC News, Fingerlings are popular finger puppets for elementary age children and sell for around $15 in stores. The cyber scalpers are now selling them on Amazon for $100, and on eBay for $1,000.

LOL Surprise Dolls are also a hot ticket item this year. They run around $10 normally but are going for $50 on Amazon and $500 on eBay.

The Barbie Dream House that's been around for decades, will set you back hundreds of dollars online, while the Super Nintendo NES Classic Edition, an $80 retail value, is a whopping $500,000 on eBay.

The National Retail Federation is getting involved, trying to save you money. It's asking retailers to stop cyber scalpers by banning customers who are using bots to buy toys.

