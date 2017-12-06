GOP lawmaker's 'I don't like men' comment stirs protest

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - An outspoken and conservative Pennsylvania state lawmaker is the target of calls to resign or be demoted after he interrupted a committee meeting to accost his Democratic counterpart for touching his arm and suggest the man might be gay.
Pennsylvania's Democratic Party called on Rep. Daryl Metcalfe to resign, while a gay and transgender rights group and a health care workers' labor union asked Republican majority leaders to strip Metcalfe of his committee chairmanship.
Metcalfe's comments and committee meetings routinely stoke anger from Democrats and their allies.
In Tuesday's meeting, Metcalfe said , "stop touching me all the time" and "I don't like men, as you might," after Democratic Rep. Matt Bradford placed his hand on Metcalfe's forearm while sitting next to him and speaking.
A House GOP spokesman had no comment. Metcalfe didn't respond to a call seeking comment.
