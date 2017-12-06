16-year-old reported missing in LaRue County

LARUE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A 16-year-old was reported missing from a campus in LaRue County.

Brandon Hardin was last seen by the staff at The Life Connection around 11 a.m. on Dec. 5, according to the LaRue County Sheriff’s Department.

Hardin is described as being 5’9’’ tall and weighing 156 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Hardin wears glasses and was last seen dressed in a dark green hoodie, a black long sleeve undershirt, camouflage jeans and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaRue County Sheriff’s Department at (270) 358-3120.

