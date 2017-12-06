NKY road closed after collapse - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NKY road closed after collapse

BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

A portion of a Northern Kentucky road was closed Wednesday.

Part of Petersburg Road, near Bullittsburg Church Road, collapsed while the roadway was under construction, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The road will be closed for an undetermined period of time.

