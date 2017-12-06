Woman pulled from Shanks Lane fire dies

The fire was reported at 10:35 p.m Tuesday in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One woman has died after an apartment fire last night in the Lake Dreamland area.

Archimeda Riley, 41, was pronounced dead at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at University of Louisville Hospital. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Michael Haag says the cause of Riley's death is consistent with smoke inhalation.

The fire broke out in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane around 10:35 p.m. Four people were rescued from the building by firefighters.

The conditions of the other three people rescued is not known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

