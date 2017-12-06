Police: Wheelchair-bound woman stabs wheelchair-bound husband with butcher knife

A private investigator hired by the city to find out if there was an administrative cover up regarding the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program said his findings will not be ready by the end of the year.More >>
You better brace yourself because this year's flu season is off to an ugly start.More >>
Darlene Smith's husband said she "got a butcher knife from the kitchen and stated 'I'm going to kill you.'"More >>
Four people were rescued from the building by firefighters.More >>
Brandon Hardin was last seen by the staff at The Life Connection around 11 a.m. on Dec. 5, according to the LaRue County Sheriff’s Department.More >>
