Police: Wheelchair-bound woman stabs wheelchair-bound husband with butcher knife

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local woman was arrested after a booze-fueled argument with her husband led to a stabbing.

Darlene Smith, 58, is accused of using a butcher knife to stab her husband three times early Tuesday morning, according to her arrest report. Both Smith and her husband are confined to wheelchairs.

Smith's husband said she "got a butcher knife from the kitchen and stated 'I'm going to kill you.'"

He also told arresting officers that when he backed up to avoid being stabbed a fourth time, Smith fell out of her chair.

Smith was taken to Metro Corrections. She's charged with assault and domestic violence.

Her husband was treated at the scene, but chose not to go to the hospital.

