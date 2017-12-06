City's LMPD Explorer program investigation delayed

Kerry Harvey said his work was stalled by authorities in order for them to continue their criminal investigation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A private investigator hired by the city to find out if there was an administrative cover up regarding the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program said his findings will not be ready by the end of the year.

Kerry Harvey is the investigator tasked with finding out who knew what about the allegations, when they found out and what they did about it. He said his work was stalled by authorities in order for them to continue their criminal investigation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is handling the criminal allegations.

Harvey also said he had briefed Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer about his administrative investigation.

A few months ago, Harvey said he expected to have his report completed by the end of December 2017.

Harvey said there are still a few interviews he needs to conduct, though more interviews may arise as a result.

There are also four lawsuits filed by separate victims claiming sexual abuse and a cover up of their allegations. A number of former LMPD officers have been named in the lawsuits.

