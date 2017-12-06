Alleged bleacher thief admits to another heist

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who police said admitted stealing football bleachers from Pleasure Ridge Park High School has now admitted to doing the same at another school.

Donald Brooks was seen trespassing on the Pleasure Ridge Park campus around 5 a.m. Saturday, where he filled his truck with aluminum bleachers, according to his arrest report. Metro police said Brooks admitted to the arresting officer that he stole the bleachers. That statement was recorded on the officer's body camera.

And Tuesday, the 33-year-old earned himself another arrest report after allegedly admitting to having done the same thing at Valley High School.

Officers said the Valley bleachers were valued at more than $500. Brooks told them he sold the bleachers to a recycler.

The new charge is theft by unlawful taking. Brooks was charged with the same crime following the PRP heist, as well as criminal trespassing, failure to maintain insurance and operating on a suspected license.

