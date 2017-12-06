Boone knows he has to convince Yanks players he can do job

(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File). In this July 15, 2003 file photo, then-Cincinnati Reds' Aaron Boone, left, and his brother, Bret, second from right, pose with their grandfather, Ray, second from left, and father, Bob, right, before the 74th Major Leagu...

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Aaron Boone acknowledges that one of his first tasks as New York Yankees manager is to convince his players he can do the job.

Boone was introduced as Joe Girardi's successor at a Yankee Stadium news conference on Wednesday. Boone has never managed or coached at any level, working as a broadcaster since last season after retiring as a player in 2009.

Boone says "hopefully in short order I'll be able to earn that respect" and convince players "I know what the heck I'm talking about." He says "big league players are great at understanding who's for real or not."

He was a third generation major league player, and his father, Bob, managed Kansas City and Cincinnati.

Boone will uniform 17, his number with Cincinnati and Cleveland; pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has the No. 19 jersey Boone wore with the Yankees in 2003.

___

More MLB baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.