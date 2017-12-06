Bengals safety Iloka has 1-game suspension overturned

(AP Photo/Gary Landers). Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI (AP) - Bengals safety George Iloka had his one-game suspension overturned on appeal Wednesday, leaving him with a $36,464.50 fine for his hit to Antonio Brown's head on Monday night.

Iloka and Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster each got a one-game suspension from the NFL in the aftermath of Pittsburgh's 23-20 win at Paul Brown Stadium. Iloka hit Brown in the head while trying to break up his game-tying touchdown catch.

Smith-Schuster was suspended for leveling linebacker Vontaze Burfict with a blindside hit and then taunting him by standing over him. Smith-Schuster has apologized for the taunting.

The Bengals (5-7) host the Bears (3-9) on Sunday.

