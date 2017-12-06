Chiefs suspend cornerback Marcus Peters for Raiders game

(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun). Kansas City Chiefs' Steven Nelson, right, and Marcus Peters, left, defend on an incomplete pass to New York Jets' Robby Anderson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Teammates of Kansas City Chiefs' Marcus Peters, left, try to prevent him from leaving the field after a penalty during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East R...

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Chiefs have suspended Marcus Peters for Sunday's game against Oakland after the volatile young cornerback's embarrassing tantrum during a last-minute loss to the Jets last weekend.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Peters would not practice with the team as it prepares to face the Raiders in a crucial showdown between teams tied atop the AFC West.

Peters, an All-Pro last season, will return the following week against the Chargers.

Peters has been involved in a series of incidents that have reflected poorly on the Chiefs, but his antics last Sunday in New York pushed Reid to act. Peters threw an official's flag into the stands after a late penalty, stalked off the field with a smile even though he had not been disqualified, then had to run back to the sideline without wearing socks when he realized his mistake.

