Robbery suspect caught leaving scene

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police were able to make a quick arrest in the robbery of a department store catching the suspect as he was heading out the door.

The robbery happened at 8:40 p.m. December 5 at TJ Maxx, 4601 Outer Loop. Detectives said a man approached a cash register, indicated that he had a gun and demanded cash.

The suspect, David Christopher Nelson, 36, of Louisville, was heading out of the store when officers arrived and was detained.

Nelson was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery.

