Teenage murder suspect taken into custody in Owensboro

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
HENDERSON-DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson murder suspect has been taken into custody at J.R. Miller and Weikle Drive in Owensboro.

It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Officials tell us the suspect is 17-year-old. 

Henderson Police say the suspect was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Fugative Task Force after he was found during a traffic stop. 

The teen is facing complicity to murder and robbery charges. 

Police say this is in connection with the murder of Devin Fields on Nov. 10.

The 21-year-old from Illinois was found shot inside a car near Lawndale Apartments in Henderson.  

 Deangelo Pollard, 18, was arrested in case last week. 

