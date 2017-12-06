Teenage murder suspect taken into custody in Owensboro

A Henderson murder suspect has been taken into custody at J.R. Miller and Weikle Drive in Owensboro.

It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials tell us the suspect is 17-year-old.

Henderson Police say the suspect was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Fugative Task Force after he was found during a traffic stop.

The teen is facing complicity to murder and robbery charges.

Police say this is in connection with the murder of Devin Fields on Nov. 10.

The 21-year-old from Illinois was found shot inside a car near Lawndale Apartments in Henderson.

Deangelo Pollard, 18, was arrested in case last week.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.