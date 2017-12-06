Credit card skimmers found at Boone Co. gas station

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said credit card skimmers were found on pumps at a gas station off Mt Zion Road.

According to the sheriff's office, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, police found a total of six skimmers at the Sunoco station located at 430 Mt. Zion Road in Boone County.

Deputies are working with Florence police, as there have been several reports of card skimming in the area.

Deputies posted the alert on Facebook with a reminder to re-familiarize yourself with skimmers.

Police suggest:

Give the pump or ATM the once over before using it.

Does it look to have been tampered with?

Is there a key broken off in the slot (which would prevent authorized users from accessing it)?

Does the receptacle – credit card receiver – look different than that of another pump or device indicating a skimmer has been placed over the original?

Simply tug on any protruding card reader at a pump. This will not damage the pump and if there is a skimmer it will come off rather easily.

If applicable, the safest way to prevent you from being a victim is to go inside and pay at the register.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 859-334-2175.

