Troy Vincent: NFL to look at video reviews for targeting

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL will look into adding targeting as a specific category for video review.

Troy Vincent, the league's football operations chief, says it is on the agenda to discuss with the competition committee and the players' union after the season.

In responding to questions about helmet-to-helmet hits and players launching to make tackles, Vincent says Wednesday that the NFL has seen targeting reviews "work to a degree" in the college game. He adds that such reviews have been a deterrent in college football, but there are "a bunch of other ramifications that come up with that."

Vincent also notes that coaches, general managers, owners and players are adamant about not wanting players ejected from games unless there is no other option.

"We don't want to be in the business of ejecting players," Vincent said.

