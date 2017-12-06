Police respond to shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is responding after a man was shot in the Parkland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 2:45 p.m. of a shooting the 3300 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Once on scene, police found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound behind his ear. That person is conscious and alert, according to Metrosafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

No suspect information is known at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.