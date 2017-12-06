Man denied marriage license by Kim Davis seeks to unseat her in 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The new, democratic candidate for Rowan County Clerk has a history with the clerk he want to unseat.

David Ermold announced his candidacy for Rowan County Clerk on Wednesday.

Ermold and his partner David Moore made news when Kim Davis denied their marriage license request in 2015.

"I am running to restore the people's confidence in our clerk’s office and because I believe that the leaders of our community should put the needs of their constituents first, and always act with integrity and fairness," Ermold said in a statement.

