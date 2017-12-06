Grizzlies' Gasol fined for profanity during TV interview

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill). Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, center left, and forward JaMychal Green, center right, celebrate with teammates after an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. The Gr...

NEW YORK (AP) - Grizzlies center Marc Gasol has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for using a profanity during a live television interview.

The NBA announced the fine Wednesday.

Gasol cursed during the interview after Memphis snapped an 11-game skid Monday night with a 95-92 win over Minnesota. It was the Grizzlies' first win since Nov. 7.

The center scored 21 points in the win, which ended an ugly stretch where Memphis fired coach David Fizdale on Nov. 27.

