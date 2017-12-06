School district uses riverboat gaming money to prevent tax increases

North Harrison Comunity Schools uses money from casino gaming for education and to pay off debt. (Source: Rachael Krause, WAVE 3 News)

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana school district is using riverboat gaming money to not raise taxes.

North Harrison Community Schools asked county commissioners to move the amount of money it gets from the casino in Harrison County from education to debt services, to pay off construction on a middle school.

Superintendent Lance Richards says they've done that in previous years within the district because it allows them to continue to update schools while keeping taxes from rising within the district. Richards says this frees up money from other parts of the budget, which lets them do more to improve technology and education around schools.

"We've been able to do quite a bit in terms of technology throughout the corporation, from expanding our broadband and WiFi capabilities to purchasing Chromebooks and other things," Richards said. "It makes a significant difference in our corporation."

Richards said they plan to invest more money into technology as a district next year, including providing more computers and Chromebooks to students as nearby districts are able to do.

As a smaller district, Richards said North Harrison Community Schools are still playing catch up with other schools in the area, but also said the riverboat money goes a long way toward giving the students at North Harrison a better advantage.

