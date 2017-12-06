Bill pre-filed to allowed early voting in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A newly proposed bill in Kentucky would allow voters to head to the polls early as they do in Indiana.

Bill Request 49 was pre-filed by State Senator Reginald Thomas (D-District 13/Lexington). The legislation would allow in-person early voting between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the three Saturdays preceding any primary, general or special election.

"Kentucky voters are hard-working and dedicated people. Many work long hours, have lengthy commutes, or are college students fearful of missing classes, which can make it difficult to cast their ballot in-person on Election Day," Sen. Thomas said in a statement released by the Legislative Research Commission. "Implementing an in-person early voting system in Kentucky will give all Kentuckians the opportunity to have their voice heard at the ballot box."

BR 49 will be considered when Kentucky's General Assembly when it convenes on January 2, 2018.

