Police: Gun brought by lawmaker to Denver airport was loaded

Six women sued Harvey Weinstein, seeking to represent a class of "dozens, if not hundreds" of assault victims.More >>
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damageMore >>
The latest count of homelessness nationwide shows the population has increased for the first time in seven years, due mostly to a surging homeless crisis along the West CoastMore >>
Steve Bannon savages national Republican leaders in increasingly ugly fight for Alabama Senate seatMore >>
Ferocious winds in Southern California have whipped up explosive wildfires, burning a psychiatric hospital and scores of other structuresMore >>
Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low; deportation arrests spike in Trump's first year in officeMore >>
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has voiced competing concerns in arguments about a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex coupleMore >>
Democratic Rep. John Conyers has resigned from Congress after being besieged by allegations he sexually harassed women he worked for himMore >>
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex coupleMore >>
Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homesMore >>
President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in UtahMore >>
