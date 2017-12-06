Playoffs: Alabama, Georgia to face off in national championship - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Playoffs: Alabama, Georgia to face off in national championship game

(RNN) – Alabama steamrolled over Clemson 24-6, thanks to turnovers. The Crimson Tide will face Georgia, who defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in double overtime at the College Football National Championship. The Bulldogs overcame a first half deficit of double digits to win.

  • College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl - Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48
  • College Football Playoff at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama 24, Clemson 6

The College Football Playoff National Championship Presented By AT&T will be held at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.

Here are the winners of the other bowl games:

Dec. 16

  • Celebration Bowl - North Carolina A&T 21, Grambling 14
  • R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - Troy 50, North Texas 30
  • AutoNation Cure Bowl - Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17
  • Las Vegas Bowl - Boise State 38, Oregon 28  
  • GILDAN New Mexico Bowl - Marshall 31, Colorado State 28
  • Raycom Media Camellia Bowl - Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State, 30

Dec. 19

  • Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl - Florida Atlantic 50, Akron 3

Dec. 20

  • DXL Frisco Bowl - Louisiana Tech 51, SMU 10

Dec. 21

  • Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl - Temple 28, Florida International 3.

Dec. 22

  • Bahamas Bowl - Ohio 41, UAB 6
  • Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14  

Dec. 23

  • Birmingham Bowl - South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34
  • Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Army 42, Sand Diego State 35
  • Dollar General Bowl - Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0   

Dec. 24

  • Hawaii Bowl - Fresno State 33, Houston, 27

Dec. 26

  • Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl - Utah 30, West Virginia 14
  • Quick Lane Bowl - Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14
  • Cactus Bowl - Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

Dec. 27

  • Walk-On's Independence Bowl -  Florida State 42, Southern Miss 13
  • New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Iowa 27, Boston College 20
  • Foster Farms Bowl - Purdue 38, Arizona 35 
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl - Texas 33, Missouri 16

Dec. 28

  • Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman - Navy 49, Virginia 7
  • Camping World Bowl - Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21 
  • Valero Alamo Bowl - TCU 39 , Stanford 37
  • San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Michigan State 42, Washington State 17

Dec. 29

  • Belk Bowl - Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52 
  • Hyundai Sun Bowl - NC State 52, Arizona State 31 
  • Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl -  Northwestern 24,  Kentucky 23
  • NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl -  New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20
  • Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Ohio State 24, USC 7 

Dec. 30

  • TaxSlayer Bowl - Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27
  • AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Iowa State 21, Memphis 20
  • PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Penn State 35, Washington 28
  • Capital One Orange Bowl - Wisconsin 34, Miami 24

Jan. 1

  • Outback Bowl - South Carolina 26, Michigan 19
  • Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - UCF 34, Auburn 27
  • Citrus Bowl - Notre Dame 21, LSU 17

