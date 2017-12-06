Playoffs: Alabama, Georgia to face off in national championship game

Here's a look at the 2017 season bowl game lineup, leading to the College Football Playoff Championship on Jan. 8. (Source: Facebook/CFP)

(RNN) – Alabama steamrolled over Clemson 24-6, thanks to turnovers. The Crimson Tide will face Georgia, who defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in double overtime at the College Football National Championship. The Bulldogs overcame a first half deficit of double digits to win.

College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl - Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48

College Football Playoff at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama 24, Clemson 6

The College Football Playoff National Championship Presented By AT&T will be held at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.

Here are the winners of the other bowl games:

Dec. 16

Celebration Bowl - North Carolina A&T 21, Grambling 14

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - Troy 50, North Texas 30

AutoNation Cure Bowl - Georgia State 27, Western Kentucky 17

Las Vegas Bowl - Boise State 38, Oregon 28

GILDAN New Mexico Bowl - Marshall 31, Colorado State 28

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl - Middle Tennessee 35, Arkansas State, 30

Dec. 19

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl - Florida Atlantic 50, Akron 3

Dec. 20

DXL Frisco Bowl - Louisiana Tech 51, SMU 10

Dec. 21

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl - Temple 28, Florida International 3.

Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl - Ohio 41, UAB 6

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Wyoming 37, Central Michigan 14

Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl - South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Army 42, Sand Diego State 35

Dollar General Bowl - Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0

Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl - Fresno State 33, Houston, 27

Dec. 26

Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl - Utah 30, West Virginia 14

Quick Lane Bowl - Duke 36, Northern Illinois 14

Cactus Bowl - Kansas State 35, UCLA 17

Dec. 27

Walk-On's Independence Bowl - Florida State 42, Southern Miss 13

New Era Pinstripe Bowl - Iowa 27, Boston College 20

Foster Farms Bowl - Purdue 38, Arizona 35

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl - Texas 33, Missouri 16

Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman - Navy 49, Virginia 7

Camping World Bowl - Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21

Valero Alamo Bowl - TCU 39 , Stanford 37

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl - Michigan State 42, Washington State 17

Dec. 29

Belk Bowl - Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52

Hyundai Sun Bowl - NC State 52, Arizona State 31

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl - Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl - New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Ohio State 24, USC 7

Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl - Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27

AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Iowa State 21, Memphis 20

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Penn State 35, Washington 28

Capital One Orange Bowl - Wisconsin 34, Miami 24

Jan. 1

Outback Bowl - South Carolina 26, Michigan 19

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - UCF 34, Auburn 27

Citrus Bowl - Notre Dame 21, LSU 17

