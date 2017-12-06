Consumer Alert: BBB announces its 10 scam warnings for December

(Press release from Better Business Bureau of Louisville)

Take a look at BBB’s hot topics for December 2017!

1. Tis the season for giving, so make sure you are giving to charities you can trust. Scammers take advantage of generous holiday spirit through fake charity solicitations through email, social media, and phone calls. Check out the charity at give.org first before donating.

2. Don’t fall for a puppy scam this holiday season. If you are searching for a furry friend for yourself or a gift, beware of online-only or out-of-state breeders that ask for money upfront for deposits or shipping costs.

3. Be wary of fake shipping emails from UPS and FedEx saying your package was not delivered and instruct you to click on a link. These scammers are trying to get your personal information, and you could get a computer virus!

4. Beware of fake Amazon emails. The email says there is an issue with your order and provides a link for you to fix it. However, this will just send you to a phishing site. If you suspect an issue, be sure to log into your Amazon account directly.

5. While Facebook gift exchanges may seem fun, this is merely a scam and illegal! The gift exchange instructs you to buy one $10 gift for one person, add your name to a list, and receive up to 36 gifts in return. Don’t fall for it!

6. If you’re shopping online, make sure to look out for spoofed websites. Scam artists set up look-alike sites with a slightly different web address from the real retailer. Always double-check your address bar before you make your purchase.

7. Be careful of pop-up ads, social media posts, or emails that promise a free gift card in exchange for taking a survey. This may be a scammer collecting personal information or you may be signing up for mailing lists.

8. If you receive a phone call from a bank regarding your account, be wary! A BBB employee received a call from a bank, saying there was an issue with her account, and proceeded to ask for personal information like her social security number. If you suspect an issue, contact your bank directly.

9. College students are being targeted by scammers who promise student loan debt relief. The scammers offer partial or complete loan forgiveness, all you have to do is provide your personal information, along with a small upfront fee. This is a scam!

10. Don’t fall for a government grant scam. One consumer was told she qualified for $300,000 from the End of the Year Government Grant Program. All she had to do was provide her bank information and a small upfront fee.