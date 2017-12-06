Grant to help preserve history at Town Clock Church

A piece of underground railroad history in New Albany is getting help with restorations. (Source: Rachael Krause/ WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY – A piece of underground railroad history in New Albany is getting help with restorations.

The National Park Service is giving Friends of the Town Clock Church more than $15,000 in gr ant funding to help repair the mortar between bricks, preventing moisture from coming inside.

The Town Clock Church at Second Baptist Church in New Albany served as a part of the Underground Railroad.

Jerry Finn with Friends of the Town Clock Church says it's important to preserve that.



"We're just very excited about this project and believe it's going to be a wonderful asset, not only for southern Indiana but for the whole metro community," Finn said. "It's so important especially in this day and age to tell the story about people who saw an injustice in the world and said we can do something about it."

Finn says they hope to start the tuck pointing project later this week. It’s expected to take just a few weeks to complete.

The Town Clock Church is one of 16 projects around the country to be chosen for the gr ant.

The more than $15,000 in gr ants through the National Park Service is a dollar-for-dollar match gr ant. The Friends of the Town Clock Church are now working to raise their half to pay for the project.

Read more on the plans on through the News and Tribune here.

To find out how you can help the Town Clock Church visit the website here.

