State board approves new path to graduation for Indiana kids

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What it takes to graduate high school in Indiana will soon change.

The Graduation Pathways Panel of the Indiana State Board of Education approved new standards for students on Wednesday.

Students must now meet three requirements approved by the panel to graduate. Those include having a high school diploma, learning and demonstrating employable skills through project-based, service-based or work-based experience, and showing post-secondary readiness through career, technical or collegiate programs.

Critics of the new requirements said it will lead to a d rop in graduation numbers around the state and make it harder for students living in poverty to succeed. Advocates of the measure said these new changes will do more to prepare students for their future by giving them the tools to succeed in their careers.

The new requirements will begin for students who enter high school as freshmen in 2019.

