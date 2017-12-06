Man wanted for road rage incident has distinctive tattoo

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (WAVE) - A man is wanted in connection with a road rage incident and police say he has a feature that makes him stand out.

The Whitley County sheriff says a man assaulted a semi truck driver at a Pilot Travel Center on Interstate 75 at the Kentucky-Tennessee border around 6 p.m. Tuesday. The victim says he was pistol-whipped and the gun discharged, but no one was hit.

The suspect drove off in maroon Ford Taurus. The report says he also had an "L" tattooed on his neck in the monogram style associated with the University of Louisville.

