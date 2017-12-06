School lockdown lifted; escaped inmate in custody in Crittenden Co., KY

Crittenden County schools were on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, December 6 after an inmate escaped custody at a nearby hospital.

The lockdown was lifted just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The middle and high school is across the street from Crittenden Health System, where the inmate reportedly escaped.

The Crittenden Press reported the inmate has been apprehended and charged with escape by Marion Police Department.

According to the newspaper, Ryan Paul Parker, 26, of Marion, escaped the custody of a guard while being treated at Crittenden Health System.

According to the school district, they put the schools on lockdown and kept the students past the regular dismissal time due to the search for the inmate.

