Arson officials launch criminal investigation of deadly apartment fire

It was a horrific scene as firefighters rushed victims to the hospital. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

One woman died and three others were hurt in a fire at this apartment building on Shanks Lane Tuesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has died following a fire at a Louisville apartment building that left four people trapped Tuesday night. Metro Arson officials say the case has turned into a criminal investigation.

The fire in the six-unit building happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Shanks Lane off Cane Run Road.

It was a horrific scene as four fire victims were rushed by firefighters from their apartments to the hospital. The coroner confirmed Archimeda Riley, 41, died from apparent smoke inhalation.

Neighbors believe a criminal investigation was launched because the fire was intentionally set.

Young children had to be thrown from windows to be rescued, neighbors told us.

"I was screaming, 'Hey, hey, come get the baby, come get the baby,'" one woman remembered. "I had my one year old godson in the house, so they [firefighters] came to the back and I pitched him out the window."

Now, residents say they want justice for the family of Riley, who was a mother they called 'Miss Archie'.

Residents say they saw a woman who doesn't live there throw something that was on fire into the front doorway of the building.

Idallas Moore, 19, heard some commotion in the hallway and saw the woman standing near her door.

"I looked at her, and 'I'm like are you ok?'" Moore told us. She said the woman answered, "Yeah." Moore said she watched as the woman then "just lit the fire!"

Moore says she was shocked and ran back inside to get her roommate out to safety.

"I'm like, 'We've got to get out of here!'" Moore continued. "So we get out. We climbed through the window, then we start screaming everybody's name, 'We got to go, there's a fire, there's a fire!' People started kicking windows and handing babies out the window."

Neighbors believe the woman who started the fire had an ongoing argument with one of the residents.

When Moore and others heard Riley died and some of her children were hospitalized, they couldn't believe it.

"A family is hurt and they had nothing to do with anything," neighbor Nathan Underwood said. "They was in their house sleeping. They had no idea that anything was going on. It's traumatizing!"

While they're not giving out names and conditions, fire officials say three victims remain hospitalized at University Hospital and Norton Children's Hospital.

