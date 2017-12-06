Kyndle set to make jobs announcement Thursday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kyndle set to make jobs announcement Thursday

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
MORGANFIELD, KY (WFIE) -

An economic development and jobs announcement is expected Thursday in Morganfield.

Kyndle officials say the announcement involves Homecare Products, Inc., which is known as EZ-Access.

The announcement is at 10:00 a.m. at 425 Industrial Road. 

We'll let you know what happens. 

