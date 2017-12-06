LMPD seeking assistance finding bank robbery suspect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man suspected in a bank robbery.

According to LMPD, on November 20, the man approached a teller window at the Old National Bank at 4201 Shelbyville Rd and gave the teller a note demanding money.

No one was injured during the incident.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40's or 50's, with a light complexion, six feet tall, weighing 175-180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.