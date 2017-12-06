Akron holds on for 83-79 win over Fort Wayne

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Emmanuel Olojakpoke scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Akron held on for 83-79 win over Fort Wayne on Wednesday night.

Olojakpoke was 10 of 13 from the field for the Zips (4-2). Jimond Ivey added 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Daniel Utomi and Eric Parrish had 11 points apiece and Virshon Cotton chipped in 10.

Akron trailed 26-20 with 8:34 left in the first half but back-to-back 3-pointers by Cotton and two more by Utomi put the Zips on top 36-28 with 4:46 left and they pushed it to 46-36 at halftime.

Cotton and Parrish traded 3s five minutes into the second half to make it 59-48 and the Zips held the lead throughout the period. Fort Wayne's Kason Harrell made a 3-pointer to cut it to 81-79 with 29 seconds left but missed two more in the final 15 seconds.

John Konchar led the Mastodons (6-4) with 23 points and seven boards.

