FBI takes over Louisville Metro Police Credit Union fraud investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The FBI has now taken over the investigation into the Louisville Metro Police Credit Union which serves hundreds of officers.

WAVE 3 News broke the story at the end of November when we learned LMPD had launched their own theft investigation.

Numerous sources told us there were a number of fake loans made in officers' names.

The credit union would not tell us how much money they think is at the center of the fraud.

Bank officials did suspend their Vice President, but they would not confirm if she is at the center of the investigation.

The FBI told us these kinds of cases usually involve wire fraud or the violation of a federal statute.

