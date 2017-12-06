Oladipo helps Pacers rally past Bulls 98-96

By JEFF SKIRVIN

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Victor Oladipo scored 27 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 31.1 seconds left, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 98-96 on Wednesday night.

Bojan Bodganovic had 17 points for Indiana, and Darren Collison finished with 14. Myles Turner had 11 points and blocked four shots, and Thaddeus Young finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

The lowly Bulls led by as many as 17, but couldn't hold off the Pacers in the final moments. Oladipo's 3 gave Indiana its first lead at 97-96, and he tacked on a free throw with 12.8 seconds left.

Lauri Markkanen missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of Chicago's 10th straight loss.

Kris Dunn had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Bulls (3-20), and Robin Lopez scored 16 points. Denzel Valentine finished with 15 points and eight boards.

