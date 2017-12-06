Man raises thousands of dollars to adopt 150 Salvation Army Angels

His goal is to raise $15,000 and adopt 150 angels, and he's nearly there. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Frankie Hilbert is getting some help shopping for the hundreds of kids on his list this year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is on a mission to help hundreds of children have a Merry Christmas.

And that means a lot of shopping.

>> More Community news on wave3.com

Frankie Hilbert set a goal to raise $15,000 and adopt 150 angels through the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.

We caught up with him Wednesday night at the Oxmoor Kohl's, where a group was carefully selecting items from the children's lists.

"I don't ever want a child to not be able to have a Christmas," Hilbert said. "So if there's anything that I can do to help avoid that and be able to make sure that these kids have a Christmas, I'll do anything."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Pass the Cash: Family who lost everything in a fire gets some holiday help

+ 'Being poor is a crime punishable by death': Homeless weigh in on camp cleanup

+ ICYMI: Woman says scammer stole money from her after good deed

Hilbert is just about $2,000 shy of his goal of $15,000 dollars. If he reaches it, a donor has agreed to match it so he can help a total of 300 angels.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.