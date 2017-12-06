Overall crime down, LMPD chief still 'heartbroken' over numbers

Though overall crime is down in Louisville, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says there's still more to be done. (Source: WAVE 3 News file)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad shelled out this year's ups and downs by the numbers to Metro Council's Public Safety Committee on Wednesday.

Overall, things are better than last year.

"I'm heartbroken that all of these numbers, and in particularly the homicide numbers, are not significantly lower," Chief Conrad said.

Excluding aggravated assault, crime is down in every category. The most progress was in seen in the fewer number of shootings in the city. They are down more than 100 from last year.

Shot Spotter, the new gunshot detection technology, has been a success. The tool has led to 15 arrests and 36 guns seized.

"I will acknowledge we have a great deal of work left to do," Conrad said.

The ages of those involved in homicides has declined since last year.

"The median age is 26, down from 29," Conrad said.

Of the 101 homicide victims this year, 28 were under the age of 21, and 12 were under the age of 18. Of known suspects, 18 were under the age of 21, and 7 were under the age of 16.

"Quite frankly our chances of preventing a homicide where you've got people under the age of 16 that are suspects, we missed the opportunity to prevent that," Conrad said.

LMPD has partnered with dozens of organizations to get to children before the streets do. They're asking the community to help.

"Find success in school, has meals to eat, so they're not worried about eating as opposed to doing their homework," Conrad said. "That is how we prevent homicides."

