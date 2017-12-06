Overall crime down, LMPD chief still 'heartbroken' over numbers

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad shelled out this year's ups and downs by the numbers to Metro Council's Public Safety Committee on Wednesday.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad shelled out this year's ups and downs by the numbers to Metro Council's Public Safety Committee on Wednesday.More >>
A high school golfing standout is hoping to give back to the very hospital that saved his life.More >>
A high school golfing standout is hoping to give back to the very hospital that saved his life.More >>
Two Martin County Kentucky brothers are accused of killing a stray dog, and using the blood to stage a fake crime scene.More >>
Two Martin County Kentucky brothers are accused of killing a stray dog, and using the blood to stage a fake crime scene.More >>
Two years have passed since 24-year-old Cody Starrett was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Charles Ballard was convicted for reckless homicide, but Starrett's family says Ballard was released less than a year into his sentence.More >>
Two years have passed since 24-year-old Cody Starrett was hit and killed by a drunk driver. Charles Ballard was convicted for reckless homicide, but Starrett's family says Ballard was released less than a year into his sentence.More >>
Frankie Hilbert is on a mission to help hundreds of children have a Merry Christmas.More >>
Frankie Hilbert is on a mission to help hundreds of children have a Merry Christmas.More >>