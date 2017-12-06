Smart, North Texas beat Indiana State 79-76 in OT

DENTON, Texas (AP) - Roosevelt Smart had 22 points, including five in the final minute of overtime, and nine rebounds to help North Texas beat Indiana State 79-76 on Wednesday night.

A.J. Lawson and Shane Temara scored 18 points apiece and Zachary Simmons added 10 for UNT (5-5). Lawson hit a 3-pointer as time in regulation expired to force overtime.

Temara made a 3-pointer to give the Mean Green a 74-73 lead with 1:33 left in overtime and, after Brandon Murphy hit 1 of 2 from the free-throw line for Indiana State, Smart made 5 of 6 foul shots in a 43-second span to make it 79-74 with 12 seconds to go.

Jordan Barnes tied his career-high with 25 points, including five 3-pointers. He has 50 points and 11 3s in his last two games for the Sycamores.

Indiana State (3-5) had a 10-point lead with 14 minutes left in regulation and Murphy's dunk gave the Sycamores a 62-57 lead with 36 seconds to go. Ryan Woolridge and Smart each hit a 3 and Lawson made a layup - but, each time, Barnes answered with two free throws - before Lawson's 3-pointer tied it.

